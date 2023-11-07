Q2 2024 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

From the management today, we have Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director; Mr. Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Suchi Mukherjee, CEO of LimeRoad.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - MD & Director



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this call.