Q1 2020 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Repco Home Finance Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bunty Chawla, from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Bunty Chawla - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon. On behalf of B&K Securities, I welcome you all to Q1 FY '20 Earnings Call of Repco Home Finance. We have the management today represented by Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD and CEO; Mr. Arun Mishra, CDO; Mr. T. Karunakaran, CFO; Ms. Poonam Sen, GM; and Mr. Subramanian Balaganapathy, AGM.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Yashpal Gupta for opening remarks, post which, we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Yashpal Gupta - Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



