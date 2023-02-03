Q3 2023 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Puru Aggarwal, President and Group CFO of Sharda Motor Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Puru Aggarwal - Sharda Motor Industries Limited - President & Group CFO



Thank you, Mallika. Good afternoon to all. A very warm welcome to all the participants on this call. We wish you all a very happy new year from the entire Sharda Motor team. This afternoon, I'm joined by Mr. Aashim Relan, our CEO; and our Investor Relations advisers, SGA. I'm hoping that you have seen our results and have received our