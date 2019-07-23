Q1 2020 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for first quarter fiscal '20. We'll quickly go through key financial and operational highlights for the quarter.



Operating revenue stood at INR 240 crores, which grew 13.5% year-on-year. Operating