Q2 2020 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Nomura Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Rishit Parikh - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Associate



Thanks, Rudy. So on behalf of Nomura, we would like to welcome you all to Just Dial's 2Q FY '20 Earnings Call. We have with us the Founder, MD and CEO of Just Dial, Mr. VSS Mani; and also the CFO of the company, Mr. Abhishek Bansal.



Without further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to the management. Over to you, guys.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO & BR head



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for second quarter of fiscal '20. We'll quickly go through key financial and operation -- operational highlights for the quarter. Operating revenues stood at INR 242.6 crores, which grew 9.7% year-on-year. Operating EBITDA stood at INR 67.2 crores for the quarter, witnessing 17% year-on-year growth. Adjusted for ESOP expenses, operating EBITDA margin stood at about 29% for the quarter.



As we discussed last quarter, Ind AS 116 accounting norms for leases has become