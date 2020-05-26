May 26, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO & Whole-Time Director



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earning call for fourth quarter of fiscal '20. Operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 234.9 crores, which grew 1.2% year-on-year. Operating EBITDA stood at INR 74.4 crores for the quarter,