Aug 03, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, everyone. I am Harpreet Kapur, the moderator of this call. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Just Dial Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) So without any further delay, I would like to now hand over the proceedings to Mr. Rishit Parikh. Over to you, sir.
Rishit Parikh - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Associate
Thank you, Harpreet. On behalf of Nomura, we would now like to welcome you all to Just Dial's 1Q FY '21 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us the founder, MD and CEO of Just Dial, Mr. VSS Mani; and the CFO of the company, Mr. Abhishek Bansal.
Without further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to the management. Over to you, guys.
Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO & Whole-Time Director
Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for first quarter of fiscal '21. Operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 162.4 crore, which declined 32.4% year-on-year. This drop was primarily due to lower collections in June
Q1 2021 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Nomura Holdings Inc Transcript
Aug 03, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...