Rishit Parikh - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Associate



On behalf of Nomura, we would now like to welcome you all to Just Dial's 1Q FY '21 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us the founder, MD and CEO of Just Dial, Mr. VSS Mani; and the CFO of the company, Mr. Abhishek Bansal.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO & Whole-Time Director



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for first quarter of fiscal '21. Operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 162.4 crore, which declined 32.4% year-on-year. This drop was primarily due to lower collections in June