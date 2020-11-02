Nov 02, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, I'm Harpreet Kapoor, the moderator of this call. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Just Dial Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions).
So I would like to now hand over the proceedings to Mr. Rishit Parikh. Over to you, sir.
Rishit Parikh - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Associate
Thank you, Harpreet. On behalf of Nomura, we would now like to welcome you all to Just Dial's 2Q FY '21 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us the Founder, MD and CEO of Just Dial, Mr. VSS Mani; and the CFO, Mr. Abhishek Bansal.
Without further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to the management. Over to you, guys.
Venkatachalam Sthanu-Subramani Mani - Just Dial Limited - Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director
Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for second quarter of fiscal '21. Operating revenue stood at INR 167.5 crores for the quarter, which declined 30.9% year-on-year, and grew 3.1% quarter-on-quarter.
Q2 2021 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Nomura Holdings Inc Transcript
Nov 02, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...