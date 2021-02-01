Feb 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Without further delay, I would hand over the call to the management. Over to you, guys.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO & Whole-Time Director



(technical difficulty) Just Dial's earnings call for third quarter of fiscal '21. Operating revenue stood at INR 169.5 crores for the quarter, which declined 28% year-on-year and grew marginally 1.2% Q-o-Q. This Y-o-Y drop primarily reflects the catch-up of accrual revenue with lower collections, which