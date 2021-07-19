Jul 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Rishit Parikh - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Associate



On behalf of Nomura, I would like to welcome you all to Just Dial's 1Q FY '22 Earnings Call. We have with us the CFO of the company, Mr. Abhishek Bansal.



I would now like to hand over the call to the management.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO & Whole-Time Director



Thanks, Rishit. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for first quarter fiscal '22. Before we discuss quarterly results, I shall share a quick update on our strategic partnership with Reliance. Reliance Retail