Q3 2022 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Shaleen Kumar - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Analyst



Good evening, everyone. This is Shaleen Kumar from UBS Securities. Welcome all to Just Dial Third Quarter Results Earnings Call. From the management, we have Mr. VSS Mani, Promoter MD and CEO of the organization; and we have Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO of Just Dial. So I now hand over the call to Abhishek for his opening remarks and post that we can open the floor for Q&A. Abhishek, over to you.



Abhishek Bansal -



Thanks, Shaleen. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for third quarter fiscal '22. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 158.9 crores, declining 6.3% on a year-on-year basis and was up 1.9% quarter-on-quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at INR 10 crores, a margin of 6.3%. Other income, which was partly affected due to increase in bond yields during the quarter, stood at INR 28.6 crores. Overall, net profit after taxes stood at INR 19.5 crores for the quarter. In a nutshell, current quarterly numbers obviously reflect