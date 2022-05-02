Q4 2022 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

We have with us today from the management, Mr. VSS Mani, MD and CEO; and Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO.



Abhishek Bansal -



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dail's Earnings Call for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal '22. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 166.7 crores, declining 5.1% year-on-year, but was up 4.9% sequentially. Our adjusted EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at a minor loss on account of increase in employee costs and advertising spends.



Our employee expenses increased 22% year-on-year, led by approximately 20% year-on-year increase in headcount across sales, technology, content and marketing functions. Our advertising expenses stood at about INR 8 crores for the quarter. Other income stood at INR 35.2 crores and overall net profit stood at INR 22.1 crores. Coming to business update, FY '22, as