Q1 2023 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Just Dial Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO, Just Dial Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Bansal -



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's Earnings Call for First Quarter Fiscal '23. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 185.6 crores, witnessing 11.4% sequential growth and 12.2% on a Y-o-Y basis. Our adjusted EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at INR 11 crores versus a loss of INR 80 lakhs in previous quarter and a loss of INR 10.4 crores in June quarter last year.



Our employee expenses have increased by approximately 33% on a Y-o-Y basis, led by 45% Y-o-Y increase in headcount across sales, technology, content, marketing functions and increments in recent quarters. Our advertising expenses stood at about INR 6.5 crores for the quarter.



Other income stood at negative INR 60 crores during the quarter due to MTM loss on our INR 3,700 crore