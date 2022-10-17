Q2 2023 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

We have with us today on the call, Mr. VSS Mani, MD and CEO; and Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's Earnings Call for Second Quarter of Fiscal '23. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 205.3 crores, witnessing 10.6% sequential growth and 31.6% on a year-on-year basis. Same quarter previous year was severely impacted due to COVID. Our adjusted EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at about INR 19.5 crores, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5%. Our employee expenses have increased by about 37% on a year-on-year basis, led by 53% year-on-year increase in headcount across sales, technology, content, marketing functions.



Our advertising expenses for the quarter stood at about