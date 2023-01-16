Q3 2023 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, moderator. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's Earnings Call for Third Quarter Of Fiscal '23. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 221.4 crores, witnessing 7.9% sequential growth, and 39.3% on year-on-year basis. Y-o-Y growth being higher due to COVID-impacted quarters in last fiscal, our adjusted EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses stood at INR 29.4 crores representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.3%.



Our employee expenses have increased 29% on year-on-year basis, led by 39% year-on-year increase in headcount across sales, technology, product, content and marketing functions. On a sequential basis, employee expenses were