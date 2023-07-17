Q1 2024 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

We have with us today, Mr. VSS Mani, MD and CEO; and Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO from Just Dial.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for first quarter of fiscal '24. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 247 crores, witnessing 33.1% growth on a year-on-year basis and 6.2% sequentially. This growth is primarily driven by healthier collections witnessed during FY '23. Last year, full year collections grew about 44.3% year-on-year and second half collections had grown about 56% year-on-year. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 36.3 crores for the -- representing a margin of 14.7%.



Our employee expenses have increased 22.6% on Y-o-Y basis, led by about 9% increase in headcount, revenue-linked