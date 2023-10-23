Q2 2024 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Just Dial Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Call. We have with us today Mr. VSS Mani, MD and CEO; and Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO of Just Dial Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO, of Just Dial Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Limited - CFO



Thank you. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's Earnings Call for Second Quarter of Fiscal '24. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR 260.6 crores, witnessing 27% year-on-year growth and 5.5% on a sequential basis. This growth is primarily driven by healthier collections, which we have witnessed during the past quarters.



Our last 12-month collections have grown about 38% year-on-year. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 48.8 crores, representing a margin of 18.7%, which is an improvement of 10.4 percentage points on a year-on-year basis and 387 basis points on a sequential basis. In absolute terms, EBITDA had a