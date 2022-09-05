Sep 05, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Kumar Mangalam Birla -
Good afternoon, dear shareholders. Welcome to the 15th Annual General Meeting of your company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. This AGM is being held through audiovisual means in accordance with the circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI circulars. According to physical attendance and the facility to appoint proxy has been dispensed with. The deemed venue for this meeting is the registered office of the company.
The company has made all the efforts under the circumstances to enable shareholders to participate and to vote on the items being considered in the AGM. We appreciate you joining us virtually today. We now confirm that we have the requisite quorum, and accordingly, I call this meeting to order.
It is my pleasure to introduce the directors of your company who are here on the final today, beginning with Mr. Himanshu Kapania, Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board; Mr. Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of your company; Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar; and Mr. Vishak Kumar; Full Time Director; Mr. Arun Adhikari; Ms. Preeti Vyas; Ms. Sukanya Kripalu; Mr.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Sep 05, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
