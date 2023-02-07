Feb 07, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Third Quarter and First 9 Months of FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.



We have with us today Mr. Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director; Mr. Jagdish Bajaj, CFO; and Mr. Vishak Kumar, Director and CEO, Lifestyle Business.



With this, I hand over the conference call to Mr. Jagdish Bajaj. Thank