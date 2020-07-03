Q4 2020 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thanks, Steven. Thanks, everyone, for joining this call. We welcome the management of Indiabulls Housing Finance to discuss Q4 FY '20 results. From the management team, we have Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Mukesh Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ashwin Mallick, Head Treasury; Mr. Ramnath Shenoy, Head, Investor Relation and Analytics; Mr. Veekesh Gandhi, Head Markets; and Mr. Hemal Zaveri, Head Banking. I now invite Gagan to share the key details of the results. Over to you, Gagan.



Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO



A very good day to all of you, and welcome to Quarter 4 and Full Year FY '19-'20 Earnings Call. Firstly, I would like to sincerely apologize for the delay in starting this call due to an overrun in the Board meeting caused by some technical glitches, the issues that we all face working from home.



I hope each of you and your families are doing well and are safe. The world today is facing an unprecedented challenge in the