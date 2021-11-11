Q2 2022 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO



Thank you, Aman. A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the earnings call of quarter 2 fiscal '21/'22. I hope all of you and your families are doing well and are safe. As we enter into the 20th month of the COVID era, the worst public health crisis of our generation, it is heartening to hear from various health experts that India has reached the end the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. As vaccination has gathered pace and all of us have adapted to the new normal and learned to live with the virus, the threat of third wave seems to be receding.



The rebound in the country's economic activity has gained traction in the last couple of months, facilitated by the ebbing of infections and near total lifting of restrictions with a sharp pickup in the pace of vaccination. Various domestic as well as international rating agencies have indicated that they expect India to post strong economic growth in the coming quarters.



Supported by favorable economic policies of the Reserve Bank of India as inflation is