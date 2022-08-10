Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Investec. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhuvnesh from Investec. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Bhuvnesh Garg - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst
Thank you. Good evening, everyone. To discuss the financial performance for Q1 FY '23. And to address your queries, we have with us today Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; Mr. Ashwini Hooda, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Mukesh Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ashwin Mallick, Head Treasury; Mr. Ramnath Shenoy, Head IR; Mr. Veekesh Gandhi, Head Markets; and Mr. Hemal Zaveri, Head Banking.
I would now hand over the call to Mr. Gagan Banga for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.
Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO
Thank you. A
Q1 2023 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...