Q2 2023 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO



Thank you, and a very good day to all of you. Welcome to the quarter 2 of fiscal '23 earnings call. Before we get into the numbers for the quarter, I will briefly cover the update on macros. The growth trend in the real estate sector continues to be strong. As per recent Knight Frank report, housing sales in top 8 Indian cities recorded a 15% Y-o-Y