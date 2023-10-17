Q2 2024 Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

We have on the call Mr. Satish Kagliwal, Managing Director; Mr. Devinder Khurana, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Pandey, Business Lead; Dr. Venkatesh Kulkarni, Research Lead.



Satish Kagliwal<