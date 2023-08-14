Q1 2024 Wonderla Holidays Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Wonderla Holidays Limited Q1 FY '24 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Adhidev Chattopadhyay from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Adhidev Chattopadhyay - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Wonderla Holidays Q1 FY '24 Results Call. From the management, we have with us today Mr. Arun Chittilappilly, the Managing Director; and Mr. Arun Sreenivasan, the DGM, Finance and Accounts. I'd like to congrats with the company for posting yet another strong quarter. I'd now like to hand it over to the management for their opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you.



Arun Kochouseph Chittilappilly - Wonderla Holidays Limited - MD & Whole-Time Director



Hi, thank you so much for the introduction. Good