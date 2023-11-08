Q2 2024 Skipper Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Skipper Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call, hosted by Guy Centrum Broking Limited. (Operator instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Mishra from Centrum Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you sir. Hello Mr. Mishra?



Hello?



Yes sir, please proceed.



Yeah, good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Centrum Broking Limited, I welcome you all to the 2Q FY24 conference call of Skipper Limited. The management today is represented by Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director; Mr. Devesh Bansal, Director; Mr. Shiv Shankar Gupta, CFO; and Mr. Aditya Dujari, GM Finance and IR.



I would now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Sharan Bansal - Spinner Ltd - Director



Thank you, Rahul. Good afternoon to you all and thank you for your continued interest in Skipper. Please take notes, any forward-looking statement made during this call must be reviewed in conjunction with the risk