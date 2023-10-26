Q2 2024 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to handover to Mr. Sabri Hazarika from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sabri Hazarika.



Sabri Hazarika - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd - Analyst



Yeah, good afternoon. Thanks. Welcome. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



On behalf of Emkay Global, I welcome you all to this conference call of Gulf Oil Limited for Q2 FY24 earnings. We are pleased to have the senior management of Gulf Oil, led by Mr. Ravi Chawla, CEO and Mr. Manish Gangwal, CFO. So today's session would be a brief on the results by the management, and that would be followed by a question-and-answer round.



So now I request Mr. Chawla for the opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Hello. Welcome. Can you unmute the management and go ahead?



Ravi Chawla - Gulf Oil Lubricants