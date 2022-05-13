Q4 2022 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sharda Cropchem Limited Q4 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stock Broking.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Mahawar - Antique Stock Broking Limited - Analyst



Thank you Tanvi. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I would like to welcome all the participants on the call of Sharda Cropchem. From the management, we have Mr. RV Bubna, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Ashok Vashisht, CFO; and Mr. Dinesh Nahar, GM Finance on the call.



Without further ado, I would like to handover the call to Mr. Bubna for opening remarks. Post which, we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Bubna.



R.V. Bubna - Sharda Cropchem Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, Manish ji. Good evening and warm welcome to everyone present on this call. I hope you all are keeping safe,