Q2 2023 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sharda Cropchem Q2 FY23 earnings conference call hosted by Antique Stockbroking. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Mahawar - Antique Stockbroking - Analyst



Thank you, Liza. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I would like to welcome all the participants on the call of Sharda Cropchem.



From the management, we have Mr. RV Bubna, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Ashok Vashisht, CFO; and Mr. Dinesh Nahar, GM Finance, on the call. Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Bubna for opening remark. Post which, we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bubna.



RV Bubna - Sharda Cropchem Limited - Chairman, MD & Co-Founder



Thank you, Mr. Manish. Good evening, and very warm welcome to everyone present here on the call. I hope all of you are keeping safe and healthy