Q4 2023 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sharda Cropchem Q4 FY23 earnings conference call hosted by Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Darshita Shah from Antique Stock Broking. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am Thank you.



Darshita Shah - Antique Stock Broking Limited - Analyst



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I would like to welcome all the participants in the fourth quarter and FY23 earnings call of Sharda Cropchem. On the call with me, we have Mr. RV Bubna, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Ashok Vashisht, Chief Financial Officer.



Without any further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Bubna for his opening remarks. Post which, we can open the floor to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Bubna ji.



Ramprakash Bubna - Sharda Cropchem Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, ma'am. Good evening, and a warm welcome to everyone present