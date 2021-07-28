Jul 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '22 conference call of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited hosted by Valorem Advisors. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal, CEO at Valorem Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sonpal.
Anuj Sonpal - Valorem Advisors - CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited.
On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings conference call for the first quarter of financial year 2022.
Before we begin, I would like to mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings conference call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made
Q1 2022 Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...