Q1 2024 PDS Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PDS Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Iqbal Khan from Nuvama. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Iqbal Shamshad Khan - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Nuvama, I welcome you all to PDS Limited Quarter 1 FY '24 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us Mr. Sanjay Jain, Group CEO; Mr. Rahul Ahuja, Group CFO; and Ms. Reenah Joseph, Head of Corporate Finance, M&A and Chief Investor Relations Officer.



Before I hand over the floor to management, I would like to highlight that the safe harbor statements on the second slide of analyst presentation is assumed to be read and understood. With this, I now hand over the floor to Sanjay Jain for opening remarks. Sanjay, over to you.



Sanjay Jain - PDS Limited - Group CEO



Thank you, Iqbal. A very good morning, afternoon and good evening to