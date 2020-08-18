Q1 2021 Lux Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Lux Industries Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saket Todi, Promoter and President of Marketing of Lux Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Saket Todi - Lux Industries Limited - President of Marketing & Executive Non-Independent Director



Good evening, and a very warm welcome to everyone. Along with me, I have Mr. Udit Todi, Promoter and President, Strategy; our CFO, Mr. Ajay Patodia; and SGA, our Investor Relations Adviser. I hope you have received the results, press release and investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on