Q1 2023 Lux Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Lux Industries Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Udit Todi, Executive Director of Lux Industries. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Udit Todi - Lux Industries Limited - President of Strategy & Additional Executive Non-Independent Director(Leave of Absence)



Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining the earnings conference call for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Along with me, I have our CFO, Mr. Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. Mr. Saket could not join the call as he is traveling and the flight got delayed.



I