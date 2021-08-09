Q1 2022 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Good afternoon, all. Myself, Debangshu. And as you would be aware, I run the Investor Relations, and mergers and acquisition practices at NH. On behalf of the company, I welcome you all to the quarterly Q1 FY '22 earnings call of our company.



To discuss our performance and address your queries, today, we have with us, Dr. Rupert, our CEO; Mr. Viren Shetty, our COO; Mr. Kesavan Venugopalan, our CFO; alongside Ashish Sukhija from the team.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website.



Before we proceed with this call, I would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded, and the transcript of the same shall be made available on our website at a subsequent date.



I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you that everything that is being said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future or which can be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed strictly in