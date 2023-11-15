Nov 15, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Nishant Singh -
Good evening, everyone. My name is Nishant Singh. I head the Investor Relations function at Narayana Hrudayalaya. I welcome you all to the quarter 2 FY '24 earnings call of the company. To discuss our performance and address all your queries today, we also have with us Mr. Viren Shetty, our Vice Chairman; Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, our CEO; and MD; Ms. Sandhya, our Group CFO; Mr. Venkatesh, our Group COO; Dr. Anesh Shetty, MD of our overseas subsidiary, HCCI; Mr. Ravi Vishwanath, CEO of NHIC; and Durgaprasad, Senior Manager at the IR function.
We hope you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been updated on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. As usual, before we proceed with the call, we would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded and the transcript of the same shall be made available on our website as well as on stock exchanges at a later date. I would also like to remind you that everything that is being said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future or which can be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed in conjunction
Q2 2024 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...