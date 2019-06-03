Q4 2019 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Karan Y. Shah - Precision Camshafts Limited - Executive Officer of Business Development & Growth Strategy and Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to, first of all, thank all of you for being part of the Precision Camshafts Limited Q4 and FY '19 Earnings Conference Call. Along with me today, I have Mr. Ravindra Joshi, Director and CFO, along with SGA, our investor relations advisers.



