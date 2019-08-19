Q1 2020 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Precision Camshafts Limited Q1 and FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



Mr. Karan Shah, Whole Time Director, Business Development.



Karan Y. Shah - Precision Camshafts Limited - Executive Officer of Business Development & Growth Strategy and Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to thank you all for being a part of this Precision Camshafts Q1 FY '20 Earnings Con Call. Along with me today, I have Mr. Yatin Shah, Chairman and Managing Director; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. Unfortunately, Mr. Joshi,