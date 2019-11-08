Q2 2020 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Precision Camshafts Limited Q2 and H1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



Please note, this conference is being recorded. Iâll now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Shah, Whole Time Director, Business Development. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Karan Y. Shah - Precision Camshafts Limited - Whole-Time Director - Business Development



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would just like to thank all of you for being a part of the Precision Camshafts Limited Q2 and H1 FY â20 Earnings Con Call. Along with me today, I have Mr. Joshi, CFO and Director at PCL; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisor.



Iâd like to start with an overview of the auto