Q3 2020 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Precision Camshafts Limited Q3 and 9-Month FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Participants for this call from Precision Camshafts Limited are Mr. Karan Y. Shah, Whole Time Director, Business Development; and Mr. Ravindra R. Joshi, Whole Time Director and CFO.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Shah, Whole Time Director, Business Development. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Karan Y. Shah - Precision Camshafts Limited - Whole-Time Director - Business Development



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank all of you for being a part of this Precision Camshafts Q3 and 9-Month FY