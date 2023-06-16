Q4 2023 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to earnings call of Precision Camshafts Limited to discuss operational and financial performance for Q4 FY23. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Shah, Whole-Time Director Business Development.



Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Karan Shah - Precision Camshafts Limited - Whole Time Director Business Development



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to thank you all for being a part of the Precision Camshafts Q4 FY23 earnings conference call. I'm joined by Mr. Ravindra Joshi, Whole Time Director and Group CFO for financial-related questions today.



In case any detailed questions for finance, please email your questions at [email protected] or [email protected] and we shall provide you answers in a reasonable time. We have submitted our investor presentation for Q4 FY23 to the stock exchanges on the June 14, 2023 and the same is also available on our website.



Investors are requested to refer to the same. Let me start