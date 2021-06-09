Jun 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TeamLease Services Limited Q4 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sudheer Guntupalli from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sudheer Guntupalli - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Atuja. Good evening, everyone. Hope all of you and your loved ones are staying safe and doing well. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the management of TeamLease for giving this opportunity to host this Q4 FY '21 earnings call.
On the call, we have with us Mr. Ashok Reddy, MD and CEO; Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, General Staffing; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, Senior Vice President, Specialized Staffing; and Ms. Ramani Dathi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the company.
We'll start the call with opening remarks from Ashok and the team, and then we'll open up the
Q4 2021 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...