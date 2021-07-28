Jul 28, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Sudheer Guntupalli - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for Q1 FY '22 earnings call of TeamLease Services. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the management team of TeamLease for giving us this opportunity to host this call.
On the call, we have with us Mr. Ashok Reddy, MD and CEO; Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, General Staffing; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, Senior Vice President, Specialized Staffing; and Ms. Ramani Dathi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer.
So we'll open the floor -- we'll start off with opening remarks from the management team. Thereafter, we can open the floor for questions -- Q&A session. Over to you, Ashok.
Ashok Kumar Reddy Nedurumalli - TeamLease Services Limited - Co-Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Sudheer. Good evening, and thank you all for joining the call. I hope all of you and your near ones are healthy and safe. I hoped that I would not have to repeat that again
Q1 2022 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...