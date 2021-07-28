Q1 2022 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Sudheer Guntupalli - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Q1 FY '22 earnings call of TeamLease Services.



On the call, we have with us Mr. Ashok Reddy, MD and CEO; Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, General Staffing; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, Senior Vice President, Specialized Staffing; and Ms. Ramani Dathi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer.



we'll start off with opening remarks from the management team. Thereafter, we can open the floor for questions -- Q&A session.



Ashok Kumar Reddy Nedurumalli - TeamLease Services Limited - Co-Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Sudheer. Good evening, and thank you all for joining the call. I hope all of you and your near ones are healthy and safe. I hoped that I would not have to repeat that again