Q4 2023 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the TeamLease Services Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Ms. Aditi Patil from ICICI Securities. Thank you and over to you, Aditi.



Aditi Patil -



Thank you, Dorvin. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the TeamLease Q4 FY '23 Earnings Call. Thank you, TeamLease management for giving us the opportunity to host the Q4 earnings call. We have with us today, Mr. Ashok Reddy, Director and CEO; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO Specialised Staffing; Mr. Kartik, Head of Staffing; Ms. Ramani Dathi, CFO; and Mr. Kunal, Head of Investor Relations.



We will start off with the remarks from management, after which we will open the floor for Q&A. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashok Reddy. Thank you and over to you sir.



Ashok Kumar Reddy Nedurumalli - TeamLease Services Limited - Co-Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Aditi and good evening to everyone. I think we had a