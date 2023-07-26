Q1 2024 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the TeamLease Services Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities. We have with us today. Mr. Ashok Reddy, MD and CEO; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO - Specialized Staffing; Mr. Kartik Narayan, CEO - Staffing; Ms. Ramani Dathi, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Kunal Tharad, Head - Investor Relations. We will start off with the remarks from management, after which we will open the floor for Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to the TeamLease management. Thank you and over to you Mr. Reddy.



Ashok Kumar Reddy Nedurumalli - TeamLease Services Limited - Co-Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much and good evening everyone. I think we ended the quarter on a strong note from revenue growth perspective. At the group level, the revenue grew by 7% quarter-on-quarter and 16% year-on-year and this is largely driven by strong uptake in the general staffing business in net headcount. We've added about 13,000 headcount in Q1, taking the total