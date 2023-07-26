Jul 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Ashok Kumar Reddy Nedurumalli - TeamLease Services Limited - Co-Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much and good evening everyone. I think we ended the quarter on a strong note from revenue growth perspective. At the group level, the revenue grew by 7% quarter-on-quarter and 16% year-on-year and this is largely driven by strong uptake in the general staffing business in net headcount. We've added about 13,000 headcount in Q1, taking the total
Q1 2024 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
