Q4 2022 Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Quick Heal Technologies Limited Q4 and FY22 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anuj Sonpal - Valorem Advisors - IR



Thank you, Ryan. Good evening, everyone, and a very warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Quick Heal Technologies Limited. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of financial -- and financial year ending 2022.



Before we begin, I would like to mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and