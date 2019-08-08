Aug 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Niraj Didwania, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Niraj S. Didwania - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good evening, and a very warm welcome to all participants for the Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited Q1 FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today we have with us Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Chairman and CEO of TV, along with the management team to share highlights of our business and financials. We have uploaded our earnings update presentation to stock exchanges and also shared with them to our mailers.



Without further ado, I hand over the call to Dr. B. S. Ajai Kumar.



B. S. Ajai Kumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Niraj. Good evening. We are pleased to report Q1 FY '20 results continuing growth across our business. For the quarter, HCG