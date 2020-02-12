Feb 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HealthCare Global Enterprises Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Niraj Didwania, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Niraj S. Didwania - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Head of IR
Thank you. Good evening, and a very warm welcome to all participants to HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference call. Today, we have with us Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Chairman and CEO of HCG, along with the management team to share highlights of our business and financials.
We have uploaded an earnings update presentation to the stock exchanges and also shared the same to our mailers. So without further ado, I hand over the call to Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar.
B. S. Ajai Kumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Niraj, and warm welcome to all the
Q3 2020 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...