Feb 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Niraj S. Didwania - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good evening, and a very warm welcome to all participants to HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference call. Today, we have with us Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Chairman and CEO of HCG, along with the management team to share highlights of our business and financials.



We have uploaded an earnings update presentation to the stock exchanges and also shared the same to our mailers. So without further ado, I hand over the call to Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar.



B. S. Ajai Kumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Niraj, and warm welcome to all the