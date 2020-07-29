Jul 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Niraj Didwania, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Niraj S. Didwania - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to all participants to HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited's Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have with us Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Chairman and CEO of HCG, along with the management team, to share highlights of our business and financials. We have uploaded an earnings update presentation to the stock exchanges and also shared the same to our mailers. Without further ado, I hand over the call to Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar.



Basavalinga Sadasivaiah Ajaikumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Niraj, and a warm welcome to all the participants. And thank you for being here. We are