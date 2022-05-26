May 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited. (Operator Instructions). I now hand the conference over to Mr. [Ravi Udeshi] from EY. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Unidentified Participant -
Thank you, [Faizan]. Good evening to all the participants of HealthCare Global Enterprises Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have with us Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman; Mr. Raj Gore, CEO; and Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan, Chief Financial Officer of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, along with the top management members, to share the highlights of the business and the financials.
Please note that we have uploaded the earnings presentation to the stock exchanges and have also shared the same through our mailers. In case any one of you has not received it, please do reach out to us, and we will be happy to send over the presentation to you. As usual, the standard safe harbor clause applies. And without delay, I now hand over the floor to Dr. Ajai Kumar for his
Q4 2022 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...