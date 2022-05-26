May 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited.



Thank you, [Faizan]. Good evening to all the participants of HealthCare Global Enterprises Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have with us Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman; Mr. Raj Gore, CEO; and Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan, Chief Financial Officer of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, along with the top management members, to share the highlights of the business and the financials.



I now hand over the floor to Dr. Ajai Kumar for his